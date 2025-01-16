Where's Bloodborne 2? Former PlayStation Exec Has A Theory

Bloodborne came out over eight years ago. No FromSoftware game has lived more rent-free in the minds of all the studio’s fans. A sequel to the Sony-published PlayStation 4 exclusive seems like an obvious choice, but one still hasn’t come. Why not? Outgoing PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida suggests it’s because Sony is waiting until director Hidetaka Miyazaki is ready to return to the franchise.

The long-time company veteran was asked about Bloodborne’s uncertain future in his first interview since retiring from Sony this month, hosted by Kinda Funny Games. “Bloodborne has always been the most asked thing, and people wonder why we haven’t really done anything like even an update, remake, or remaster which should be easy—we’re known for doing so many remasters,” Yoshida said. “Sony’s known for doing so many remasters people get frustrated.”

The former head of PlayStation WorldWide Studios didn’t give any concrete answers, but he did share his personal speculation as to why fans still haven’t gotten Bloodborne 2 no matter how many summoning circles they throw up on social media trying to manifest the sequel.

“I have only my personal theory to that situation,” he began. “I left first-party Sony, so I don’t know what’s going on but my theory is because I remember Miyazaki really, really loved Bloodborne, what he created and so I think he is interested, but he’s so successful and he’s so busy so he cannot do it himself, but he doesn’t want anyone else to touch it. So that’s my theory, and the PlayStation team respects his wish.”

Yoshida reiterated that this wasn’t secret information but just his own guess as to why FromSoftware and Sony have never moved forward with anything related to the franchise, even a potential remake by another studio like Bluepoint Games. It previously produced the well-received Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls remakes, and was at one point rumored to be working on something related to Bloodborne before later leaks suggested it was actually working on an original IP.

We don’t know exactly what Miyazaki and FromSoftware are working on at the moment. A separate team within the studio is shipping 2025's Elden Ring spin-off, Nighreign. The director recently said other teams within the studio would be focusing on new projects in different genres. Sony is now the largest single shareholder in FromSoftware’s parent company, Kadokawa Corporation. Who knows, maybe Bloodborne 2 will be a launch game for the PS6.

