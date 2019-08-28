Blizzard Sues Shameless WarCraft Rip-Off

There are a lot of mobile games out there ripping off Blizzard’s characters and series, but Glorious Saga is pretty bad even by those low standards.



As Polygon report, Blizzard is suing the game’s creator, Sina Games, accusing it of wholesale theft of the characters from its own WarCraft series. “Every monster, creature, animal, and vehicle in the Infringing Game was copied from the Warcraft games,” Blizzard alleges. “Weapons, amulets, and other objects were taken straight from the Warcraft games, without pretense. Audio cues and sound effects from the Warcraftgames were reproduced for the Infringing Game.”

If you’re wondering just how infringing an allegation of infringement can be, here’s some footage of Glorious Saga in action:

Pretty much every single thing there is from WarCraft. Blizzard is after $150,000 “per infringed work”, as well as legal fees.