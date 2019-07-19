Blizzard chief development officer and co-founder Frank Pearce is leaving the company after 28 years. Pearce founded Blizzard as Silicon & Synapse in 1991, along with former Blizzard president Mike Morhaime, who stepped down last year, and current senior vice president Allen Adham. In a farewell message posted on Blizzard.com, Pearce says he plans to be more active and spend more time outside. Good for him.

