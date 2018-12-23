I don’t care for first-person games that are heavy on jumpscares, and so speedrunner AcrohTheBeast’s 10:24 blindfolded run seems like the perfect way to play the game.

While the actual time of the run would put it somewhere above 100th place in the official speedrun rankings of the game, I have a lot of respect for anyone who can navigate a game solely through sound and the memorization of timings. Watching the runner get specific jumps to trigger glitches is particularly exciting, and it’s just a well-executed run all around.