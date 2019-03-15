BioWare has announced it’s increasing some of the loot drop rates in Anthem in a server-side update today. Missions on Grandmaster 2 and 3 difficulties will now drop more Masterwork and Legendary loot, as will Legendary enemies. The game’s community manager has called the drop rate increases “pretty significant.”
BioWare has announced it’s increasing some of the loot drop rates in Anthem in a server-side update today. Missions on Grandmaster 2 and 3 difficulties will now drop more Masterwork and Legendary loot, as will Legendary enemies. The game’s community manager has called the drop rate increases “pretty significant.”