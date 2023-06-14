inXile Entertainment / Xbox

Here’s a Twitter thread from a Twitter user named Butmac (who claims they produced the BioShock Infinite trailers around 10 years ago) showcasing side-by-side screenshots comparing how similar details such as propaganda signage littering the steampunk cityscape, mechanized automatons enemies, and character design flourishes we see in Clockwork Revolution’s trailer are to similar details as seen in BioShock Infinite’s.

Kotaku reached out to Butmac for comment.

Since the release of Clockwork Revolution’s official reveal trailer, both inXile studio head, Brian Fargo, and a representative at Microsoft have responded to folks claiming the “time-bending steampunk first-person RPG” aped major story beats from BioShock Infinite.

In a recent report from IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson said “any similarities are unintentional” and stressed the gameplay differences between the two titles by highlighting the fact that, unlike in BioShock Infinite, “players will be able to fully customize their own main character” in Clockwork Revolution.

“Important to know that Clockwork Revolution is a true RPG with all of the stats, crunchy details and deep reactivity that we’re known for,” Fargo wrote in a Twitter post.

Clockwork Revolution does not have a release date, but when it does, it’s slated to release on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

    