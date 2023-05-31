Advertisement

“What the fuck…?” Dwan asked himself. “Doug saw his hand…this is a weird fucking hand. Doug saw his hand, and tried to talk him out of [raising before the flop.] He [raised] anyway…”

It was shortly after this point in the hand, as other players quietly watched, when the in-table card reader picked up Dwan’s hand: a pair of pocket queens. He had the winning hand. The question was: Would Fei’s bluff win the day, or would Dwan call his all-in bet and win the biggest poker pot in television history?

Advertisement

Dwan gathered up his chips and matched Fei’s bet, calling his bluff in the process, and when the cards flipped over, Dwan was the winner. His two queens had just won him a cool $3 million, making history in the process.

After the 13-hour Huster Live poker match, Dwan would ultimately walk away with $2.6 million in winnings. After losing, Fei tweeted thanks to everyone who watched him play and that he still felt “really good” even after losing over $750k. He also mentioned his pro poker career is only a year and a half old. It’s impressive, as such a new player, to already be involved in one of the biggest hands in history, even if he lost it in the end.