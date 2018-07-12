Today on Highlight Reel we have huge squids, Fortnite moments, Road Rash fails, Breath of The Wild tricks, and much more!
- GTA V - and not a scratch on me - wolf3825
- SW: Battlefront II - hello there - J Hans
- MLB The Show 18 - Home Run celebration - stormsnipe4
- NHL 18 - Don’t take it out on the goalie - greg larsen
- Overwatch - Sometimes I’m not sure why I even bother - frtdnm
- Destiny - tight shot - Mexiconer
- Road Rash 64 - Hey why is everyone stopping - StevenAD
- Rainbow Six Siege - best doc heal ever I promise - oKayTCF
- Sea of Thieves - Kraken vs Megalodon Smackdown - CLAWOFCHAOS2
- The Crew 2 Beta - (direct file) me2oud
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - @bu3MNwOekGLPz71
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild- double scoopdity woop!~#BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - Aquatic Ambi
- Fortnite BR - 新エリア害悪過ぎでしょ - Ronroir
- Fortnite BR - got rekt... I almost flipped the desk when this happened. - Hawke45
- Fortnite BR - Mother Always Said, “Don’t play with your food.” - OCboy24
