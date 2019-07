There’s an official Halo remaster coming soon, but if you can’t wait that long, you could always try SPV3, a “total overhaul” of the 2003 PC version of the original game that changes...well pretty much everything.



In addition to a visual overhaul (which isn’t as sweeping as MCC’s official work, but is still impressive!) there are new enemies, new weapons and even six more levels to the campaign.

You can download SPV3 here.