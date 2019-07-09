Here’s a Metal Gear Solid V mod that changes Snake into Keanu Reeves. You can choose to be John Wick Keanu or Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu.



A couple of things. Firstly, the model is really good! And second, of course the mod only changes Snake’s appearance, not how he sounds, though having Keanu’s face with Kiefer Sutherland’s voice is the bizarre early 90s crossover event none of us ever expected but are now very glad is here.

The mod was made by JinMar, and you can download it for the PC version of the game here.