Jade, the heroine of the original Beyond Good and Evil, will play a major role in the next game, Ubisoft said. Originally, Beyond Good and Evil 2 was said to take place before Jade was born, but instead a ā€œferocious young Jadeā€ will appear in the gameā€™s storyline.

The long-awaited follow-up to Ubisoftā€™s critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful 2003 action-adventure-photography game made its last appearance at Ubisoftā€™s E3 conference last year. Itā€™ll actually be a prequel to the events of the first game, in which players will create their own character and explore an open-world outer-space environment. But characters like Jade and pig-friend Peyā€™j will factor in heavily to the gameā€™s story, its developers said at Ubisoftā€™s E3 press conference on Monday.

Hereā€™s the cinematic trailer shown at E3, in which Jade shows up.

Ubisoft showed a bit of ā€œpre-alphaā€ gameplay of the still-in-development game, but said that the demo would be ā€œbehind closed doorsā€ at E3.

The other big announcement for Beyond Good and Evil 2 is that Ubisoft is partnering with HitRECord, a company run by actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt that crowdsources creative projects, to let fans directly contribute ā€œmusic and visualsā€ to the development of the game.