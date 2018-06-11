Jade, the heroine of the original Beyond Good and Evil, will play a major role in the next game, Ubisoft said. Originally, Beyond Good and Evil 2 was said to take place before Jade was born, but instead a “ferocious young Jade” will appear in the game’s storyline.

The long-awaited follow-up to Ubisoft’s critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful 2003 action-adventure-photography game made its last appearance at Ubisoft’s E3 conference last year. It’ll actually be a prequel to the events of the first game, in which players will create their own character and explore an open-world outer-space environment. But characters like Jade and pig-friend Pey’j will factor in heavily to the game’s story, its developers said at Ubisoft’s E3 press conference on Monday.

Here’s the cinematic trailer shown at E3, in which Jade shows up.

Ubisoft showed a bit of “pre-alpha” gameplay of the still-in-development game, but said that the demo would be “behind closed doors” at E3.

The other big announcement for Beyond Good and Evil 2 is that Ubisoft is partnering with HitRECord, a company run by actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt that crowdsources creative projects, to let fans directly contribute “music and visuals” to the development of the game.