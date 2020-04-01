Bethesda won’t be holding any sort of digital news event in June around when E3 would have been, the company’s VP of marketing, Pete Hines, announced on Twitter today. Other publishers have mentioned working on alternate plans following the event’s cancellation, though nothing firm has been announced yet.
