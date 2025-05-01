Bethesda Thinks Fan Remaster Of Oblivion Is 'Very Special' And Supports It

Last week, Xbox and Bethesda shadow-dropped a fancy remaster of 2006 open-world RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and it promptly took over the world. However, it also made some people worried that a long-in-development fan mod which also aims to recreate the aging RPG would face legal issues or be overshadowed when it arrives later this year. That doesn’t seem to be the case as Bethesda themselves seem very excited for the project.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s New Class Is A Twirling Death Machine CC Share Subtitles Off

English Dragon’s Dogma 2’s New Class Is A Twirling Death Machine

On May 1, Bethesda published a new developer spotlight video focused on art and development lead Dan Lee. He’s been at Bethesda for a long time now, having worked on Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Skyrim, and the original Oblivion as well as the newly released remaster. And in his dev spotlight video he called out Skyblivion, a mod that’s been in development since 2012 and aims to recreate the OG game in the Skyrim engine. Bethesda even included gameplay footage of the ambitious fan mod in the spotlight video.

Advertisement

“Even though I worked on Oblivion Remastered, I’m still excited for Skyblivion,” said Lee at the end of the spotlight. “I think what they’re doing is very special and I’m excited to see their interpretation of what we’ve done in the past. And I think it’s a great year for Oblivion fans.”

Advertisement

The team behind the mod replied to the dev spotlight video on BlueSky.

“Dan, we’re just as excited to get Skyblivion into your hands this year as you are to play it,” posted the Skyblivion devs on social media. “Thanks for the shoutout and kind words. You said it best: It is a great year for Oblivion fans.”

Bethesda

And this isn’t just one single dev showing their support for the upcoming mod. On April 22, the devs behind Skyblivion thanked Bethesda for the studio’s continued support of Skyblivion and revealed that the studio had sent everyone on the team a copy of Oblivion Remastered, too. It’s really nice to see a publisher as big as Bethesda, which is owned by Xbox, not sic the lawyers on a team of modders or fans for simply modding older games they love. Nintendo and Take-Two, you could learn a few things.

Advertisement

.