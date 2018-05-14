After a week of teasing, viral leaking, and marketing plans, today it’s finally official: Rage is getting a sequel.



Here’s the Mad Max-ish teaser trailer, with Bethesda promising a full gameplay reveal tomorrow:

This one will be developed by Avalanche Studios, the studio responsible for the 2015 open-world Mad Max game. The first Rage, developed by id Software and released in 2011, received mediocre reviews.

In 2012, as we reported, id Software was planning its own version of Rage 2 before Bethesda canceled it and refocused the studio on the new Doom, which was going through a brutal development cycle. Thanks to some reboots, some management changes, and a lot of talented people, id Software recovered to release 2016's Doom, a highly-regarded new entry in the series that wound up on the top of many Game of the Year lists.

So why would Bethesda make a new Rage game? For starters, Bethesda marketing boss Pete Hines has teased it, suggesting that the first Rage sold well enough to justify a sequel. And as we saw from last year’s Prey—which had nothing to do with the first Prey, and which many developers at Arkane didn’t actually want to call Prey—Bethesda does not like throwing away its old brands, even when they’re hopping between studios, genres, and ideas.

