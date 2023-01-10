The Best (And Worst) Video Game Adaptations You Can Stream Right Now

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Do you ever turn off your PC, or your PS5, or whatever, after hours of rainbow lights and eyebrow sweat and think, “Ugh, I really wish I could do that some more, except slightly differently and on the streaming service of my choice”? You do? How serendipitous. I put together a list of every big video game adaptation—the good, the bad, and the only OK—currently streaming for free.



I would have liked this list to be weighted toward “the good,” but the state of video game adaptations is a sad, sick puppy. Newer, more artful and emotive shows like Castlevania and Arcane (both of which make the “best” part of this list) seem to be slowly adding games to the prestige-adjacent mixing bowl, but vintage duds and Tom Holland’s flaccid presence can’t be ignored. So here’s a little bit of everything. Popcorn not included.

The best of the best

Castlevania



In a nutshell: Netflix’s adaptation of Konami’s gothic action-adventure series Castlevania has Count Vlad Dracula Țepeș bring pain down on the Romanian region of Wallachia after it wrongs his wife. Square-jawed hero Trevor Belmont has a problem with that.



Advertisement

What it scored: 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes



Release date: July 7, 2017



Streaming on: Netflix



Dota: Dragon’s Blood



In a nutshell: Another animated Netflix adaptation, this time of Valve’s multiplayer online battle arena Dota 2. War-worn Dragon Knight Davion shares a soul and power with the slightly evil Slyrak, a dragon he found dying. That can be to his detriment.



What it scored: 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes



Release date: March 25, 2021



Streaming on: Netflix

Arcane



In a nutshell: Riot Games’ collaboration with French animation studio Fortiche (which it also holds a non-controlling stake in) is inspired by its MOBA League of Legends. Violet protects her trigger-happy sister Powder as much as she can while navigating class conflict between the seedy city Zaun and glistening Piltover. It’s also distributed by Netflix. This post is not sponsored by Netflix.



Advertisement

What it scored: 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes



Release date: November 6, 2021



Streaming on: Netflix



Halo



In a nutshell: This live-action TV series based on Halo, Bungie’s first-person shooter franchise, is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and made for Paramount+. Covenant, a dedicated alien alliance, wants to end humanity. Cased in green armor and born to fight back, super soldier Master Chief won’t let it.



Advertisement

What it scored: 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes



Release date: March 24, 2022



Streaming on: Paramount+



The Cuphead Show!



In a nutshell: The aptly titled The Cuphead Show! is Netflix’s animated take on run-and-gun game Cuphead. Cuphead and Mugman—their heads are a cup and a mug, respectively—goof around in Inkwell Isles while the Devil tries and fails to take Cuphead’s soul. There are musical numbers.



Advertisement

What it scored: 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes



Release date: February 18, 2022



Streaming on: Netflix



Nier: Automata Ver1.1a



In a nutshell: The forthcoming anime about PlatinumGames’ action role-playing game Nier: Automata will feature battle android 2b fights invading aliens on humanity’s behalf.



Advertisement

What it scored: 4.8 out of 5 on Crunchyroll.



Release date: January 7, 2023



Streaming on: Crunchyroll



The Last of Us



In a nutshell: The soon-to-be-released HBO drama brought to you by Naughty Dog’s zombie-ridden survival horror franchise The Last of Us has already generated buzz. Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, smuggles 14-year-old Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, across the destroyed United States.



Advertisement

What it scored: TBD



Release date: January 15, 2023



Streaming on: HBO Max



The hit or miss

Mega Man: Fully Charged



In a nutshell: This vibrantly colored interpretation of Capcom’s sci-fi Mega Man franchise is an adaptation aimed at kids. The boyish robot Aki Light defends Silicon City from mean robots. He also has a robot sidekick named Mega Mini and a robot dog. And he’s a robot.



Advertisement

What it scored: 3.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews



Release date: August 5, 2018



Streaming on: Amazon Prime



Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

In a nutshell: Warner Bros.’ animated movie based on the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise is possibly a direct-to-DVD sleeper hit. Ninja Hanzo Hasashi, or Scorpion, kills a bunch of people in the intergalactic Mortal Kombat tournament, hoping to avenge his family.



Advertisement

What it scored: 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, 3.4 out of 5 on Letterboxd



Release date: April 14, 2020



Streaming on: HBO Max



The Legend of Zelda

In a nutshell: An early entry, the 1989 animated series follows Link and Princess Zelda, the cherubic protagonists of the fantastical The Legend of Zelda franchise. They need to protect Hyrule from Ganon, a warthog-looking wizard who wears a cute purple cap.



Advertisement

What it scored: Six out of ten on IMDB



Release date: September 8, 1989



Streaming on: Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel, Tubi

Uncharted



In a nutshell: Naughty Dog’s action-adventure game gets the Tom Holland treatment in this Sony blockbuster. Nathan Drake (Holland), with the help of Sully (Mark Wahlberg,) finds his missing brother and Ferdinand Magellan’s rumored treasure.



Advertisement

What it scored: 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, 2.8 out of 5 on Letterboxd



Release date: February 18, 2022



Streaming on: Netflix



For more background noise, check out Sonic Prime (Netflix), Injustice (HBO Max, Amazon Prime), or Rabbids Invasion (Netflix).



Advertisement

…and the worst

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider



In a nutshell: Angelina Jolie plays Lara Croft, the tank-top-wearing, mud-splattered archeologist who defines (originally) Square Enix’s Tomb Raider franchise. Croft has to prevent the Illuminati from using an ancient artifact from ruining the world. There’s time travel and puzzles.



Advertisement

What it scored: 20 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, 2.6 out of 5 on Letterboxd



Release date: June 11, 2001



Streaming on: HBO Max



Resident Evil

In a nutshell: Director Paul W.S. Anderson, who is also behind lukewarm adaptations Mortal Kombat (1995) and Monster Hunter (2020), takes the survival horror Resident Evil franchise on. Alice (Milla Jovovich) wakes up with amnesia. She needs to take the Umbrella Corporation down while its nefarious bioexperiments turn people into zombies.



Advertisement

What it scored: 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, 2.9 out of 5 on Letterboxd



Release date: March 12, 2002



Streaming on: Netflix



Hitman: Agent 47



In a nutshell: Genetically-modified (he’s still bald, though) Agent 47 (Rupert Friend) is an uncompromising assassin. He helps Katia van Dees (Hannah Ware) find her father, who coincidentally was the one to make him into a super killer.



Advertisement

What it scored: 8 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, 2.1 out of 5 on Letterboxd



Release date: August 21, 2015



Streaming on: Hulu

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li



In a nutshell: A Street Fighter spin-off, produced in part by publisher Capcom features Chun-Li (Kristen Kreuk) as she tries to take down the evil crime boss M. Bison (Neal McDonough) after he kidnaps her father. An ancient Chinese scroll helps her go into Street Fighter mode.



Advertisement

What it scored: 3 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, 1.4 out of 5 on Letterboxd



Release date: February 27, 2009



Streaming on: HBO Max, Hulu with HBO Max add-on



To encourage your brain spilling out your ears, also consider watching Warcraft (fuboTV, Hulu with live TV), Max Payne (HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime with HBO add-on), Silent Hill (Hulu), or Silent Hill: Revelation (HBO Max)



Advertisement

What’s your favorite video game adaptation? Does the perfect adaptation even exist?

Advertisement



