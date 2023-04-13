14 Tight Samurai Games You Should Play Right Now

Launched: February 2022



Playable on: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Isn’t there a whole thing about samurai and their code of honor? Well if you play Elden Ring as one, I’m guessing you have none—or at least, you should be ready to be reviled by the community just a little bit. Don’t get me wrong, the game offers some really nice options that will help you bring your fantasy samurai dreams to life. But much of Elden Ring’s lifespan was spent under the terror of katana-wielding assholes who abused the then-broken ‘bleed’ effect. By landing just a few slashes, your opponents would bleed out profusely regardless of your skill. So something as cool as a Moonveil Katana has, unfortunately, been slightly tainted.

But honestly, you shouldn’t worry about any of that. Part of the reason samurai-like builds became so popular wasn’t just because they were OP, but because they were fun to play. Slicing and dicing your way through is a given, but you could also pair these weapons with special abilities and powers that let you shoot elemental attacks and much more. Just remember, if it doesn’t have skin, you’re probably not going to do much with a dingy sword, no matter how sharp it is. And if you really care about honor as a concept, don’t miss out on Alexander’s storyline. - Patricia Hernandez, Editor-in-Chief