Kotaku's Best Gifts Of 2023 For Nintendo Fans

When the Switch comes out of the box, the only way to charge its detachable Joy-Con controllers is by attaching them to the device itself. That means if you’re trying to play on your TV but your controllers are dying, you have to switch to handheld mode just to charge them. You have a few options in this scenario, including buying multiple sets of controllers, but even then, you won’t be able to charge them all at the same time. That’s why it’s worth investing in a dedicated Joy-Con charger like the Charging Dock Nintendo sells for $30.



But if you want something more immediate, the Joy-Con charging grip lets you charge your controllers while using them like any other controller. You can find those for as cheap as $20.