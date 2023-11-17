Kotaku's Best Gaming Gifts Under $100

Gift giving season is approaching, which means it’s almost time to surprise the gamer in your life with a present or two. But what do you get them? Sure, you could go all out, buying a PlayStation 5 or Steam Deck or Xbox Series X. However, if you’re on a budget, you don’t have to spend much to show that special someone you appreciate their hobby, even if you don’t understand it.



Sometimes, instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars for a festive token, you can dole out less than one hundred bucks to warm your gamer bestie’s heart. In the spirit of gift-giving, below are some stellar presents for a little under $100.