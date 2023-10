New York Comic Con is many things: long lines, shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, panels, cosplay, and, of course, merch...so much merch. Eric and I took a few trips around the floor this year to get a load of all the random knick-knacks, art, statues, and cosplay items that were proudly on display, and Comic Con 2023 did not disappoint.

Advertisement

Seriously, it was a ton to take in and we’ve got a lotta photos to share, so let’s waste no more time and get straight to the pics.