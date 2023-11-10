Kotaku's Best Gaming Gifts Under $50

Welcome to the time of year when the sun sets early and everything turns into an ad for Macy’s, or Mariah Carey, or MrBeast Burger overnight. For me—a curmudgeonly person whose rent is, devastatingly, almost equal to her birth year—being encouraged to spend yet another paycheck on things that won’t last makes me queasy. On the other hand, my low tolerance for garbage makes me a great Christmas elf: I present to you my list of great gaming gifts under $50.

In it, you’ll find video games, useful accessories, and the only kind of shopping I really love to do—low waste, small batch, indie stuff. And because these are my real recommendations, I’d like to think there’s something interesting in this list for everyone, even someone as hard to please as me.

