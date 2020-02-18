Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Besiege Is Now "Out" After Five Years In Early Access

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:indie
1.0K
Save

I’ll be honest, I thought Besiegethe construction/puzzle game that was one of the stars of 2015—was already out. Nope! It’s actually spent the last five years in Early Access, and only now is it out.

Advertisement

The release of 1.0 brings the game’s singelplayer campaign to a close, along with introducing some new fancy new blocks that will let you “program” your machines, like basic, lumbering robots.

If you haven’t played since 2015, developers Spiderling have been working non-stop on the game since, adding stuff like multiplayer and a very fancy level editor.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Shadowbringers' Latest Expansion Ups The Stakes (And The Robot Teeth)

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Info Drought Is Nearly Over

5 Reasons Vanquish Hero Sam Gideon Is Still The Greatest

Persona 5 Royal Is Editing Two Homophobic Scenes