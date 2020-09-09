Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Behold, The Famicom Model Tank

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:famicom
famicom
Illustration for article titled Behold, The Famicom Model Tank
Image: Sean P. Yung
Talented, Hong Kong-based model-maker Sean P. Yung has created a tank with a mock Famicom on it, trading a military paint job for the console’s burgundy and gold. The result is surprisingly cool.

As you can see, Yung created a faux Famicom, apparently out of styrofoam, and placed it atop a model Panzer, before then giving his creation a weathered, custom paint job.

Yung is an award-winning model-maker, so do have a look (below) at more of his amazing creations.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

