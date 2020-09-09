Behold, The Famicom Model Tank

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Talented, Hong Kong-based model-maker Sean P. Yung has created a tank with a mock Famicom on it, trading a military paint job for the console’s burgundy and gold. The result is surprisingly cool.



As you can see, Yung created a faux Famicom, apparently out of styrofoam, and placed it atop a model Panzer, before then giving his creation a weathered, custom paint job.

Yung is an award-winning model-maker, so do have a look (below) at more of his amazing creations.

