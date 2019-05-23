Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Castle in the Sky themed sunglasses are going on sale in Japan. Muska’s tinted lenses are getting real-world recreations and Pazu’s goggles are also being reworked as glasses.



The Muska sunglasses are 27,500 yen ($250), while the Pazu ones, described as “goggle-shaped glasses frames,” are 32,000 yen ($290).



Both are made in Japan and will be out this fall with pre-orders underway. No word about an international release.

