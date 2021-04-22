Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Behold, A Little Pikachu Photo Printer From Nintendo And Fujifilm

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Behold, A Little Pikachu Photo Printer From Nintendo And Fujifilm
Image: Fujifilm

Nintendo and Fujifilm have joined forces for a small printer called Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch Smartphone Printer.

Advertisement

As PetaPixel and the official release explains, the printer makes it possible to print out in-game images, and is based on Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link smartphone printer, but with added Switch-themed red-and-blue accents.

Illustration for article titled Behold, A Little Pikachu Photo Printer From Nintendo And Fujifilm
Image: Fujifilm

There’s also a limited edition bundle with a Pikachu silicone case.

Illustration for article titled Behold, A Little Pikachu Photo Printer From Nintendo And Fujifilm
Image: Fujifilm
G/O Media may get a commission
Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies
Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies
Use the promo code 420

A dedicated smartphone app lets Switch owners print out photos. Simply transfer an in-game screenshot to the app, crop and edit, add filters and frames, and then print out Instax photos. Easy!

Illustration for article titled Behold, A Little Pikachu Photo Printer From Nintendo And Fujifilm
Image: Fujifilm
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Behold, A Little Pikachu Photo Printer From Nintendo And Fujifilm
Image: Fujifilm

The app, a free download on the App Store and Google Play, can also be used with standard Mini Link printers.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Behold, A Little Pikachu Photo Printer From Nintendo And Fujifilm
Image: Fujifilm

The Switch-themed one will be out on April 30 for $99.95, while the Pikachu bundle drops later next month for $119.95.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION