Behold, A Little Pikachu Photo Printer From Nintendo And Fujifilm

Image : Fujifilm

Nintendo and Fujifilm have joined forces for a small printer called Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch Smartphone Printer.



Advertisement

As PetaPixel and the offici al release explains, the printer makes it possible to print out in-game images, and is based on Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link smartphone printer, but with added Switch-themed red-and-blue accents.

Image : Fujifilm

There’s also a limited edition bundle with a Pikachu silicone case.



Image : Fujifilm

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

A dedicated smartphone app lets Switch owners print out photos. Simply transfer an in-game screenshot to the app, crop and edit, add filters and frames, and then print out Instax photos. Easy!



Image : Fujifilm

Advertisement

Image : Fujifilm

The app, a free download on the App Store and Google Play, can also be used with standard Mini Link printers.



Advertisement

Image : Fujifilm

The Switch-themed one will be out on April 30 for $99.95, while the Pikachu bundle drops later next month for $119.95.

