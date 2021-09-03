For many, the dentist’s office is an awful place. They’re terrified of going. Personally, I hate going to the dentist. But Dr. Tej A. Shah has video games, and if you kick his ass in Smash Bros., he’ll clean your teeth for free.



But if you lose, you must post on your social media account that you lost to a dentist at Zen Family Dental in Massachusetts.



Okay, yes, this is a publicity stunt for a dental clinic. Yes, fine, I get it. But it’s a very good one, and considering how much I dislike going to the dentist, props to the low-key way Dr. Shah is encouraging people to come get their teeth cleaned. I’m just glad the deal isn’t free Novocaine shoots if you beat the dentist!



On Reddit, Dr. Shah detailed the rules for the challenge:

Valid one per patient. Only one challenge.

Must Challenge Dr. Shah (me) in Zen Family Dental at 5 Homer Ave., Ashland, MA. Smash Bros Ultimate for Nintendo Switch (provided by Dr. Shah). You are allowed to bring in any controller as long it connects to the switch. I do have a GameCube adapter.

Stock 3 battle with 6 min time limit, no items, no final smash, Final Destination Style level, no level damage.

If [a] patient loses, must post on the social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) about [the] loss at Zen Family Dental.

Free cleaning does not include exam or radiographs that are required before the cleaning.

I am open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9AM - 5PM, but closed Monday - Thursday. You have to make the challenge during regular open hours.

You must sign up to be a patient at: https://zenfamily.dental/getSch.php

Note that if you win, the cleaning is free, but you must have an exam and x-rays, which Dr. Shah claims are the cheapest in the state.

“I’m probably going to do the Smash tournament again sometime in October,” wrote Dr. Shah. “The reception area is large enough to fit eight people, even with social distancing.”

What a cool dentist. Heck, the doctor even has Zelda and Final Fantasy examination rooms.