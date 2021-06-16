Bayonetta 3 Director Seems Annoyed By Speculation

Screenshot : Platinum Games@YouTube ( Fair Use

One glaring omission in yesterday’s Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 was Bayonetta 3. Heck, even Kotaku thought news about the game was a “safe bet.” Hideki Kamiya, the game’s outspoken creator, is once again not mincing words with those speculating as to why the title was absent.



The game was announced in 2017, and some are antsy—too antsy, even.

“I get why people say, ‘Hurry up and release info’ or ‘Show us something,’ but...,” Kamiya wrote on Twitter. “Reckless remarks like ‘Has development stopped?’ or ‘I guess it’s been delayed’, etc. are nothing but annoying public waste.”

Kamiya replied to tweets by those suggesting that development had stopped, calling those Twitter users “kuso baka” (fucking idiots). He did seem irritated with the speculation, especially because he’s previously indicated things are progressing well. For fans, when news about a game doesn’t appear at a major event like E3, that can be concerning, even if those worries are completely unwarranted.

As reported on Hachima Kikou, one Twitter user pointed out that a succession of Platinum Games titles—Scalebound and Granblue Fantasy: Relink—have been canceled and thus this is the source of uneasiness among fans. Both games had been eagerly awaited.

“I’m not trying to say ‘Believe us,’ and everyone is free to believe or not,” Kamiya replied. “That’s separate from spreading reckless remarks.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Kamiya acknowledge that it’s not Platinum Games’ place to confirm an update about the game, but rather, that’s a decision that belongs to the publisher. He felt that it was safe to guess that some sort of news on the game will come out this year.

“I understand it’s driving the fans crazy,” Kamiya said at the time. “In light of that, my suggestion would be that maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3. Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won’t it?”

This is probably the best advice for any game, not just the new Bayonetta.