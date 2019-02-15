Bayonetta 2 director Yusuke Hashimoto has left Platinum Games. Hashimoto also produced the first Bayonetta and directed Star Fox Zero. He just announced his departure on Twitter (see above). Platinum Games is currently working on Switch exclusive Bayonetta 3.
Bayonetta 2 director Yusuke Hashimoto has left Platinum Games. Hashimoto also produced the first Bayonetta and directed Star Fox Zero. He just announced his departure on Twitter (see above). Platinum Games is currently working on Switch exclusive Bayonetta 3.