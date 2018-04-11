It’s like the excellent X-Wing, basically, only you get to yell “launch alert fighters” a lot.



The game is called Battlestar Galactica – Starship Battles, and while there’s no release date yet, it will be present at Gen Con for people to get an early look at.

Before anyone accuses this of being an X-Wing rip-off, though, know that it’s been designed by the same team behind Wings of War, the 20th-century combat series that was itself a big inspiration for X-Wing.



Starship Battles will feature ships from both the original series and the 2004 reboot, and is being published by Ares Games.