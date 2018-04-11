It’s like the excellent X-Wing, basically, only you get to yell “launch alert fighters” a lot.

The game is called Battlestar Galactica – Starship Battles, and while there’s no release date yet, it will be present at Gen Con for people to get an early look at.

This is an early prototype shot; the final game will ship with fully-painted 3D miniatures

Before anyone accuses this of being an X-Wing rip-off, though, know that it’s been designed by the same team behind Wings of War, the 20th-century combat series that was itself a big inspiration for X-Wing.

Starship Battles will feature ships from both the original series and the 2004 reboot, and is being published by Ares Games.