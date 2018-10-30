In November’s Games with Gold, I’m personally most excited about indie racer Race the Sun, but Battlefield 1 is good too I guess. If you’re out of things to do in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you can go back to the start of the series with Assassin’s Creed. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

November’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Battlefield 1 (November 1-30)



Race the Sun (November 16-15)



Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)