Welcome To Kotaku Royale, Exploring The Genre That's Defining Modern Gaming

We're covering Apex Legends, PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more all week.

Alyssa Mercante
It’s Aries season, Women’s History Month, the start of spring, and Kotaku Royale week. What’s that last one, you ask? Well, we’re spending all week bringing you exclusive interviews with the teams behind your favorite battle royales, pointed opinions about the state of Warzone and the genre at large, hot takes on Fornite dance emotes, common player archetypes, and much more.

Whether you main a specific Apex Legends character, have a favorite Warzone loadout, or just casually drop into Fortnite with some friends, we’ll have something here for you. If you suck at battle royales, don’t worry, some of us do, too. There’s no judgement here. Coming later this week we’ll have a story about fashion, a creative love letter to certain players, and even someone lamenting the loss of the original Call of Duty battle royale, Blackout—among other things.

Everything you see here was written specifically for this week—we’re not re-upping old stories, but delivering brand new content that reflects the current state of the battle royale. It’s the biggest genre in games, so there’s a lot to cover.

We’ll make sure to regularly update this page so that you can read all the piping hot takes, so bookmark this to make your life a little easier. It’s Kotaku Royale, your one-stop-shop for all things loot, Legends, and more.

This All-Women Pro Apex Legends Squad Won’t Listen To Haters

Image: Respawn / TSM
Laurice ‘GuhRL’ Habibi, Isabella ‘Avuhlie’ Rivera, Kornelia ‘Sabz’ Zawistowska, and Jane ‘Janey’ Newstead on making TSM history.

After Three Months of Struggles, Ashika Island Saved Warzone 2.0

Image: Activision
The fast-paced and impeccably designed Resurgence map reinvigorated Call of Duty.

The True Gods Of Fornite Are The Expert Snipers

Photo: Epic Games
I’m pretty good at most shooters, but games like Fortnite make me wish I could use snipers.