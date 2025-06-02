Some Great Batman Games Are Super Cheap Right Now On Steam

Pow! Bam! Boom! Zam! And so on. You get it. There’s a big DC video game sale happening on Steam, and a ton of great (and not so great) Batman games are discounted right now. Hence that very funny opening gag at the start of this paragraph.

On June 2, DC launched a big franchise sale on Valve’s popular PC gaming storefront. Not every single DC game is currently on sale, but most of the good ones are, including all of the non-VR Arkham games. In fact, for less than $30, you can grab all of the Arkham games and all of their major DLC/expansions.

This big DC sale even includes a few oddballs, like Arkham Origins: Blackgate. This is a 2D game originally developed for the Vita as a tie-in Arkham game for the Xbox 360/PS3 era. Arkham Origins: Blackgate was a neat adaptation of the series and was ported to other platforms later with enhanced visuals. That’s a lot of digital crime-fighting and Riddler trophies to take care of! Beyond Batman, the sale also features the strange Watchmen movie tie-in beat ‘em up that most people probably forgot about. It was split into two bite-sized digital-only games. 2009 was a weird time. You can also grab Suicide Squad for $7. At that price, it’s definitely worth playing for the snappy combat.

The big sale ends on June 9, so don’t wait around too long to grab some of these big superhero deals.

Batman: Arkham Collection - $9 ($60)

Batman: Arkham Knight - $4 ($20)

Batman: Arkham Asylum - $4 ($20)

Batman: Arkham City GOTY - $4 ($20)

Batman: Arkham Origins - $4 ($20)

Batman: Arkham Origins: Blackgate - Deluxe Edition - $4 ($20)

Gotham Knights- $12 ($60)

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $6 ($60)

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - $3 ($20)