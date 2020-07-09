Bathe In Fake Blood At The Evangelion Hot Springs

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
This month, the Hakone Kowakien Yunessun resort in Kanagawa, Japan rolled out a special Evangelion themed hot springs.
In Evangelion, the Second Impact is a huge explosion in Antarctica after which the oceans run red with “blood.”
At this onsen (hot springs) resort, the water in the slides and cave baths are colored red. This same onsen has red and brown baths to simulate soaking in wine and coffee.
Another part of the resort replicates the amber color LCL fluid that enables pilots to connect with their Eva units.
The Eva collab runs until September 30.