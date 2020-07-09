Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Bathe In Fake Blood At The Evangelion Hot Springs

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:evangelion
evangelionanimekotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Bathe In Fake Blood At The iEvangelion/i Hot Springs
Screenshot: yunessun
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
This month, the Hakone Kowakien Yunessun resort in Kanagawa, Japan rolled out a special Evangelion themed hot springs.

In Evangelion, the Second Impact is a huge explosion in Antarctica after which the oceans run red with “blood.”

Illustration for article titled Bathe In Fake Blood At The iEvangelion/i Hot Springs
Image: eva-hakone
Illustration for article titled Bathe In Fake Blood At The iEvangelion/i Hot Springs
Image: eva-hakone

At this onsen (hot springs) resort, the water in the slides and cave baths are colored red. This same onsen has red and brown baths to simulate soaking in wine and coffee.

Illustration for article titled Bathe In Fake Blood At The iEvangelion/i Hot Springs
Screenshot: yunessun

Another part of the resort replicates the amber color LCL fluid that enables pilots to connect with their Eva units. 

The Eva collab runs until September 30. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

