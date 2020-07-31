Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Baseball's Digital Fans Are Oh No

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sports
sportsmlbbaseball
4
Save
Gif: CJ Fogler

Like football leagues in Europe, Major League Baseball is trying to liven up its empty stadiums with fake, digital fans. And like football leagues in Europe, things are occasionally, and extremely, fucked up.

Advertisement

While from a distance the MLB’s Unreal Engine-created crowds look...OK, provided you don’t think too much about the fact there are no actual people there (see the video above), from other angles it’s a digital hellscape, reminiscent of the worst sports video game glitches:

Advertisement

Baseball had months to learn that fake fans aren’t fooling anybody—even the global sports juggernaut that is the Premier League didn’t bother with them, instead opting merely for crowd noises (albeit ones sourced from EA’s FIFA)—but nope! We get to relive these mistakes all over again, only this time from a very close camera angle.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Animal Crossing Characters Can Hilariously Eat Shit Again

Gigaleak Suggests Animal Crossing Could Have Been ‘Human Crossing’

Cosplayer Transforms Into Mai Shiranui, Thanks To Plenty Of Padding

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

DISCUSSION

gokartmozart89
gokartmozart

The teams using the cardboard cutouts of their fans have the right idea. You don’t see this shit happening during Mets broadcasts.