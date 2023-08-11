Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 6 Gaming Delights To Feast On

Play it on: Windows (Steam Deck: Decent 30fps experience) (PS5 in September)
Current goal: “I’m longing for your touch and I’m ready to take your 666 in my Shadowheart…”
This week I had to figure out whether or not I was going to spend more time prepping for my regular Pathfinder campaign…or play Baldur’s Gate 3. Fortunately, I found enough time to make both work out, but folks, BG3 is making this TTRPG girl fall wonderfully in love.
Does it replace the tabletop RPG experience? Hell no—it’s not even based on my favorite TTRPG game system. But its approach is so steeped in what it’s like to sit around a real table unraveling a story with friends that I’m just absolutely enamored.
For me, BG3 succeeds in three ways:
1. It’s friggin’ wildly unexpected and memorable. I’ve made choices thus far that took me for rides I totally didn’t see coming—I shouldn’t talk about here due to spoilers—and I’ve met some really memorable characters.
2. It’s not an infinite monster machine: Roaming around the map doesn’t just lead to fight after fight (which FFXVI truly exhausted me with, among other things) and instead leads me to interesting narrative encounters that are voiced so, so well. Some might break out into a fight, but as a Bard, I’ve got some great stats for my preferred way of playing the game: Discussion & Diplomacy.
Read More: Baldur’s Gate 3’s Narrator Outtakes Are A Critical Hit
And 3. Yes, the combat is absolutely delightful. It is the tactical tabletop turn-based flavor that I love, expedited with the quick math of a video game, and uses a logic that I’m more than familiar with. It nails all the vibes from “yes, thank god it’s dead” to “are you fucking kidding me, you failed three death saves in a row you stupid Rogue?” and never ever gets old.
I struggle with Pathfinder 2nd Edition rules creeping up into my brain, repeatedly causing me to go “wait, don’t I have two more actions?” when in fact I do not. There are reasons I don’t play 5e IRL, but BG3 is so good, I don’t even care about nitpicking over the tiny details about why I prefer other systems, I just want to keep on playing this game. — Claire Jackson
And that wraps our weekend games guide for this week. What games are you playing this weekend?