Baldur’s Gate 3's Narrator Outtakes Are A Critical Hit

As a seasoned lover and player of many tabletop roleplaying games myself, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a joy to play. In my dozen or so hours thus far, one of my favorite elements of this digital adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons is just how lushfully present and entertaining the game’s narrator is. And recently, the narrator’s voice actor has shared her vocal outtakes of the recording sessions, and, yes, they are absolute gold.

Based on the world’s most popular fantasy roleplaying game, Baldur’s Gate 3 replicates much of the experience of playing a game of D&D with friends, complete with a narrator who serves the DM’s role in describing various sensations and observations in equally evocative and descriptive ways. For this role, Baldur’s Gate 3 stars actor and voiceover artist Amelia Tyler as the game’s guiding voice, wonderfully filling that essential second-person phrasing many of us GMs and TTRPG fans are used to. She’s starred in a number of other games (including the two Pathfinder CRPGs) and has a YouTube channel where recent uploads contain narrator outtakes from Larian’s latest CRPG epic. Drop what you’re doing and check these out:

Amelia Tyler

If that was too brief for you, worry not, as Tyler has posted two additional videos with outtakes in recent days.

Here’s the second:

Amelia Tyler

And the third:





Amelia Tyler



It’s hard to pick a favorite line here, and I’m kinda torn between: “That could be the tagline for the entire game: Frantic bi energy,” and, “Terror Fuck, that’s my new death metal band ,” which, hey, if you’re game, Amelia, I just got a new eight-string and am ready to hit the road and make that happen. (I’m through with the whole living-out-of-a-van phase of my guitar-playing life, though. )