Have you ever played Broforce? Or even heard of it? You’d be forgiven for answering “no” to both those questions because, as I flip tragically backwards through my desktop calendar, I can see that the game came out eight years ago.



I absolutely loved it back then, not just for its “you can’t sue us these are technically different” roster of characters ( all drawn from popular action movies and TV shows, mostly from the 80s, ranging from Die Hard to Rambo to The Terminator to Aliens) but for its gleefully explosive platforming, which played like Metal Slug if the level designers had chugged five beers before going to work and thought blowing up half the levels was the best idea ever (it is).

When evil threatens the world, the world calls on Broforce – an under-funded, over-powered paramilitary organization dealing exclusively in excessive force. Brace your loins with up to four players to run ‘n gun as dozens of different bros and eliminate the opposing terrorist forces that threaten our way of life. Unleash scores of unique weapons and set off incredible chain reactions of fire, napalm, and limbs in the name of freedom.

W hen I say blowing up levels, I mean it. Look at this 2014 trailer, in which I think even the blood explodes:

Broforce Tactical Update - April 2014

After spending a little while updating the game’s roster with new characters and some new challenges for the next few years things went quiet, and as developers Free Lives moved onto stuff like Genital Jousting it was natural to assume that Broforce, as wonderful as it had been, was now done.

But no! Now, when we need them the most, the Bros are back. Publishers Devolver Digital dropped this trailer over the weekend, teasing Broforce Forever, an update for the game that’s coming in “Early 2023".

Broforce Forever | Teaser Trailer | Coming Early 2023

Actual details are sadly thin on the ground, with Devovler simply saying Broforce Forever will be “t he Biggest Update to Broforce Yet”, and will feature “n ew Bros, new missions” and, most importantly of all, “new freedoms”.