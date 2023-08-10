Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans' Save Files Got So Big They Were Breaking The Game

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Dungeons & Dragons RPG that gives players a ton of freedom and choice to play the game how they want, from having all kinds of wild sex to stacking up crates until they can jump over a castle wall. This also means player save file sizes have apparently been getting massive, leading to all sorts of problems. Thankfully, Larian Studios just rushed out a fix.

“As it turns out, many of you were doing so much in Baldur’s Gate 3 that some of your personal ‘story’ databases (where your choices and actions are stored) got too big,” the developers wrote in an update on Steam. “We now made the size infinite (or at least as infinite as you have storage space), to account for the sheer amount of things you’re all doing on your journeys.”

Advertisement

In addition to players logging a bunch of different decisions and choices, the branching RPG is also ripe for save-scumming, the age-old practice of making a new save file every time you’re about to do something that could have huge repercussions down the line. Sometimes the save scumming is for finessing who to romance. Sometimes you do it for a pivotal dice roll in a tough battle. For Baldur’s Gate 3 players, it can also be literally every little step they take in the world.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to some players who were previously experiencing these maxed-out save file shenanigans, the game would begin to crash and start acting funny once the cap was hit. “So it seems the issue is if you max out on saves the game freaks out and starts to create these fake save game pictures in the temp folder and cause the game to CTD if you try and save,” wrote user Rick_1138 earlier this week on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit.

Advertisement

With the new hotfix 2.1 in place, the only issue should be how much room you have on your harddrive. The Steam hit already requires 150GB of space as it is. In other good news, Larian cloud-saves have also been re-enabled as we approach the launch of the PlayStation 5 version on September 6. That’s good to hearfor everyone who might have wanted to dip their toe into the game on PC but would prefer to continue on console once that’s an option. Unless you’re an Xbox Series X/S owner, of course.











