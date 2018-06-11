Platinum Games has a new project. During their E3 2018 press conference today, Square Enix announced Babylon’s Fall. The reveal trailer dropped heavy lore for the setting and showed off some dark fantasy action.



The teaser trailer didn’t reveal much about Babylon’s Fall, but eagle-eyed viewers can decipher a world history where the discovery of something called the Oversoul led to an age of prosperity followed by intense world wars. The end of the trailer mentions an event called the Awakening, when “nomads” were born and led humanity in a fight against evil.



If that sounds like a lot of jargon, it is and the trailer didn’t really explain much else. It did end with two huge knights battling though, hinting at some of the Platinum Games action we all love. Babylon’s Fall will release in 2019 for the Playstation 4 and PC.