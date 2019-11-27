Baby Yoda Has Opened A Pandora's Box

Awwww, yes, he’s so adorable with his little robe and big black eyes, but have you ever considered the precedent that’s been set with the introduction of Baby Yoda? Now every artist from here to Coruscant is going to be doing mockups of other Star Wars species as infants, and it’s going to go for years.



Here, for example, is Baby Jabba, from artist Saby Menyhei. What’s next? Baby Mouse Droid? Baby Bail Organa? Baby Wedge Antilles? Whether you want them or not, they are coming. Somewhere, in the depths of Deviantart, they are coming.

And so my humble request: Baby Bossk. Just so he can have a TV show called Bossk Baby.

You can see more of Menyhei’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

