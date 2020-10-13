It’s Prime Day!
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Axiom Verge 2
Axiom Verge 2Axiom VergeThomas HappdelaySwitchmetapostKotaku Core
Screenshot: Thomas Happ Games

Axiom Verge 2 has been delayed to the first half of 2021, developer Tom Happ announced today. He has several good reasons, not the least of which being (motions to the state of the world in 2020) all of this.

DISCUSSION

emurage
EmuRage

That gives me time to play the first one, so good for me I guess? I already own it on Switch but haven’t found the time to play it.