Axiom Verge 2 has been delayed to the first half of 2021, developer Tom Happ announced today. He has several good reasons, not the least of which being (motions to the state of the world in 2020) all of this.
Axiom Verge 2 has been delayed to the first half of 2021, developer Tom Happ announced today. He has several good reasons, not the least of which being (motions to the state of the world in 2020) all of this.
More from Kotaku
DISCUSSION
That gives me time to play the first one, so good for me I guess? I already own it on Switch but haven’t found the time to play it.