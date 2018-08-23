Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The anime industry is brutal. The average salaries can get low. Just how low? Let’s have a look at how they break down per position.



The Japanese Animation Creators Association published results of average salaries and ages for different production jobs in the anime industry.

Before we get to that, Tokyo-based animator Thomas Romain created a helpful flowchart that might help better explain how the different production jobs relate to each other.

Website Washi’s Blog also has a helpful explanation of the different productions and how they fit into the process.

This survey is for 2015, so 2018 might be slightly different. Over 750 people participated in the survey, with a nearly 60 to 40 percent breakdown between men and women. Via Yaraon!, All Nationz and 4chan, here are the results of the industry survey.

Series Director

Average Age: 42 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 540,833 yen ($4,878)



Average Yearly Salary: 6,490,000 yen ($58,540)



Chief Animation Director

Average Age: 43 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 470,000 yen ($4,239)



Average Yearly Salary: 5,640,000 yen ($50,873)



Producer

Average Age: 39 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 451,667 yen ($4,074)



Average Yearly Salary: 5,420,000 yen ($48,888)



Character Designer

Average Age: 38 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 425,000 yen ($3,833)



Average Yearly Salary: 5,100,000 yen ($45,997)



Animation Director

Average Age: 38 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 327,500 yen ($2,954)



Average Yearly Salary: 3,930,000 yen ($35,445)



3DCG Animator

Average Age: 34 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 320,000 yen ($2,886)



Average Yearly Salary: 3,840,000 yen ($34,629)



Episode Director

Average Age: 41 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 316,667 yen ($2,856)



Average Yearly Salary: 3,800,000 yen ($34,268)



Storyboarder

Average Age: 49 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 310,000 yen ($2,795)



Average Yearly Salary: 3,720,000 yen ($33,546)



Art Director (Background Art)

Average Age: 35 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 285,000 yen ($2,570)



Average Yearly Salary: 3,420,000 yen ($30,841)



Color Designer

Average Age: 38 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 278,333 yen ($2,510)



Average Yearly Salary: 3,340,000 yen ($30,118)



Cinematographer

Average Age: 34 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 265,833 yen ($2,397)



Average Yearly Salary: 3,190,000 yen ($28,765)



Production Assistant

Average Age: 30 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 257,000 yen ($2,317)



Average Yearly Salary: 3,090,000 yen ($27,865)



Key Animator

Average Age: 36 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 235,000 yen ($2,119)



Average Yearly Salary: 2,820,000 yen ($25,430)



Inbetween Checker

Average Age: 35 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 217,500 yen ($1,961)



Average Yearly Salary: 2,610,000 yen ($23,531)



Layout Artist/Rough Keyart

Average Age: 38 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 195,000 yen ($1,758)



Average Yearly Salary: 2,340,000 yen ($21,097)



Paint Staff

Average Age: 26 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 162,000 yen ($1,460)



Average Yearly Salary: 1,950,000 yen ($17,581)



2nd Key Animation/Clean-Up

Average Age: 27 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 93,333 yen ($841)



Average Yearly Salary: 1,120,000 yen ($10,097)



Inbetween Staff

Average Age: 24 years old



Average Monthly Salary: 92,500 yen ($833)



Average Yearly Salary: 1,110,000 yen ($10,007)



The top positions, such as a series director, make a good salary, but if you compare that paycheck to what a television series director gets or what a Hollywood filmmaker makes, it’s significantly less.

More disconcerting is how when you move down the scale, there are people who aren’t even making minimum wage. According to Mainichi News, Tokyo, where many anime studios are located, has the highest minimum wage in Japan (it varies by location) at 907 yen ($8.18) per hour. So, compared to the lower-paying anime jobs, you could easily make more working minimum wage. That’s depressing.

If that’s too abstract, NHK did a story on animator wages, putting them in concrete terms.

Animators are paid about 200 yen ($1.80) per drawing.

It’s possible to do up to 20 drawings a day.

For a monthly takehome salary of 107,833 yen ($972).

Each workday is 11 hours long with around four days off.



Damn. It’s even more disheartening when you realize that more anime is being made than ever before, yet there are people in the industry who don’t even earn a living wage.

