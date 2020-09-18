Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Avengers Patch 1.3.0 Fixes Hundreds Of Annoying Little Problems

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Avengers
Illustration for article titled iAvengers/i Patch 1.3.0 Fixes Hundreds Of Annoying Little Problems
Illustration: Square Enix

While players have been busy leveling up the world’s mightiest heroes, developer Crystal Dynamics has been hard at work addressing all the little issues that have vexed Marvel’s Avengers players since launch. Patch 1.3.0, out now for PC and live soon for consoles, makes exotic items more powerful, tweaks difficulty and enemy behavior, and generally makes the game a little better.

Patch 1.3.0 is huge, at least in the amount of ground it covers. Highlights for me include a progress indicator when a downed player is being revived, a motion-blur slider with the ability to disable the feature completely, and various nerfs to the powerful Adaptoid enemies, who’d be nerfed completely out of the game and into, I dunno, Madden 21 if I had my way.

Go check out the patch notes, and then come back here and share your favorites in the comments.

Mike Fahey

Mike Fahey

DISCUSSION

keyanreid
Keyan Reid

I had a lot of hang ups with this game early on and even still, there’s some rough edges for sure. But man, once you find a hero you really enjoy (for me it’s Iron Man), the game can be quite fun.

I don’t know if I’ll still be playing it weeks, months, or years down the road, but it’s fun for now. I’m looking forward to seeing what the patch brings.