First Avatar 3 Trailer Is Jam-Packed With New Aliens, Locations, And Characters

The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the next entry in James Cameron’s epic sci-fi film saga, is here, and folks, things are getting hectic and wild on that ol’ planet of Pandora.

On July 28, Disney and 20th Century Studios released the first full-length trailer for Avatar 3. The new trailer first premiered theatrically in front of Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps over the weekend. But now everyone, including you, dear reader, can watch the two-and-a-half-minute CGI extravaganza on your phone or computer.

Here’s the new trailer for Fire and Ash, which hits theaters in December.

Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer

In the new trailer, we see Jake and his Na’vi wife Neytiri, as well as their family and other characters from the last film, 2022's The Way of Water. We also see the return of the Payakan, the big ol’ alien whales first introduced in that last movie, and that makes me very happy. I love those guys.

The big focus in this new trailer, besides showing off a ton of unique environments that are just water and jungle, is on introducing a new Navi clan. However, this new group of blue cat people isn’t as nice and kind as the groups we’ve seen before. This is the dangerous Ash Clan, who are led by Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, and who use fire as their main weapon. They don’t seem interested in teaming up with Jake and his band of merry aliens, leading to war between the Navi while the humans continue to invade the planet.

I like the Avatar movies (and games) quite a bit, but I still can’t tell you who most of the CG alien people in this movie are or what they are trying to do. But it all looks so nice, and James Cameron is very good at directing big action scenes. So I’ll be there on day one to see Avatar: Fire and Ash when it arrives in theaters on December 19. Remember when these movies were going to be out in, like, 2014?