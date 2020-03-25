Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Australians Are Already Playing Persona 5 Royal

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:persona 5 royal
persona 5 royalpersona 5kotaku coreaustraliaeb games
Save
Illustration for article titled Australians Are Already Playing iPersona 5 Royal/i

Persona 5 Royal isn’t supposed to be out for another week, but as chaos unfolds in the Australian retail sector following confusing government messaging about covid-19 precautions, national chain EB Games has just decided to say fuck it, and get the game out the door while their stores are still open.

EB Games—the local subsidiary of GameStop—tweeted this out yesterday, leading many to think they’d simply sent the message accidentally:

Advertisement

But nope, consumers could head in and pick the game up. And as Kotaku Australia report, EB Games weren’t alone; Australia’s other major games retailer, JB Hi-Fi, has started selling the game early as well.

Australia has always been a day ahead of the US and Europe. A week, though, that’s new.

Persona 5 Royal’s scheduled release date is/was March 31.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

I’m So Happy There’s A Wheelchair In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Man Makes Godzilla-Themed Armor Costume

Tips For Playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Employees At GameStop Competitor Say Their Company Isn't Protecting Them From Covid-19 Either