August's PlayStation Plus Games Are Fall Guys And Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

You can scratch both your multiplayer and single-player itch with August’s PlayStation Plus games. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.
August’s PlayStation Plus games are:
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Fall Guys will be available August 4-31, while you can get Call of Duty July 28-August 31.
DISCUSSION
Oh shit yeah. My biggest worry for Fall Guys was that people wouldn’t want to pay for a game in the vein of so many free to play games out there, and it would die from lack of community.
This helps.