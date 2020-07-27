Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
August's PlayStation Plus Games Are Fall Guys And Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Riley MacLeod
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Screenshot: Steam

You can scratch both your multiplayer and single-player itch with August’s PlayStation Plus games. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

August’s PlayStation Plus games are:

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Fall Guys will be available August 4-31, while you can get Call of Duty July 28-August 31.

iwassayingboo-urner
I Was Saying Boo-urner

Oh shit yeah. My biggest worry for Fall Guys was that people wouldn’t want to pay for a game in the vein of so many free to play games out there, and it would die from lack of community.

This helps. 