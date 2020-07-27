August's PlayStation Plus Games Are Fall Guys And Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Screenshot : Steam

You can scratch both your multiplayer and single-player itch with August’s PlayStation Plus games . As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.



August’s PlayStation Plus games are:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Fall Guys will be available August 4-31, while you c an get Call of Duty July 28-August 31.