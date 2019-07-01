Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The final season of the Attack on Titan anime will premiere in fall 2020. A short teaser announcing the news has been released.



In it, Mikasa is heard saying, “Eren, please, come back.”

Attack on Titan debuted as a manga back in 2009. The first season of its anime adaptation premiered in April 2013. Next year will see its fourth and final season.