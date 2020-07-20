Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Attack On Titan Live-Action Actor Haruma Miura Dies At 30

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled iAttack On Titan/i Live-Action Actor Haruma Miura Dies At 30
Screenshot: Toho
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
On July 18, actor Haruma Miura was found dead in his Tokyo apartment. He was 30 years old.

As Mainichi Daily News reports, Miura made his debut as a child actor on a 1997 morning drama series, and went on to win the newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize for his role in the 2007 film Koizora. In 2015, Miura was the lead in the 2015 live-action Attack on Titan movies, portraying Eren.

A talented actor, Miura continued to stay busy, appearing in TV and feature films. He won awards for his portrayal of Lola in the Japanese adaptation of Broadway musical Kinky Boots. Three of his upcoming films are scheduled to be released posthumously.

Japanese media is reporting that it’s suspected the actor died by suicide. May he rest in peace.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline in the U.S. is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

