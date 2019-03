Atlus has officially revealed Persona 5 The Royal, a new RPG coming to the PS4. The trailer features a new woman who seems to be the playable character. The game was originally teased as Persona 5 R.

The official Persona 5 website has been updated and now features the new trailer as well as some new information about the game.

More news will be announced during the “Persona Super Live: P-Sound Street 2019: Welcome to No. Q Theater” concert on April 24, 2019.