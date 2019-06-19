Image: All images Holiday Jack

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

On July 1, the Ninja Cafe and Bar will open in Tokyo’s Asakusa. You can eat, drink, dress up like a ninja and throw shuriken.



Food includes curry and rice, pasta, udon and more. Drinks include draft beer, whisky and soda, coffee and tea.

Advertisement

The cafe is aimed at tourists who hope to get a ninja-like experience while visiting Japan, even if everything most people know about ninja is wrong.



Advertisement

Besides throwing shuriken, you can shoot blow darts.



Advertisement

What could go wrong?

