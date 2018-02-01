Going to the toilet at Ichiran Ramen, means more than high-tech washlets. It means all the toilet paper you could ever want.



Just check out these Google image search results:

That’s because in the popular ramen chain’s restrooms, there are rolls and rolls of toilet paper on the wall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the restaurant somehow runs out, there is apparently extra toilet paper behind the sign on the wall! See? Thoughtful.

Advertisement

Toilet paper heaven can even be found at Ichiran’s Brooklyn location. Thank goodness for that!

Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.